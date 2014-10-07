Home Office Products Launches Website Featuring Quality Office Furniture and Supplies

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2014 --Daniel Fazio is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.HomeOfficeMerchandise.com. The website features a broad range of office products including bookshelves, filing cabinets, hutch desks, briefcases, storage cabinets, and backpacks. When Fazio was working on his own home office, he realized that there weren’t that many websites offering these products at reasonable prices. He made it his mission to make these products more readily available at prices that people could actually afford.



There are many high quality office furniture pieces and office supplies featured within the merchandise of HomeOfficeMerchandise.com. The website carries items including corner hutches, filing cabinets on wheels, break room cabinets, attaché briefcases, modern bookshelves, office computer desks, and desk hutches. In the future, Fazio plans to further expand the product lines offered on his website. By continuing to add new products constantly, he hopes to encourage customers to return to the website to view any new items that may have become available.



Providing great customer service and a wide range of products is of extreme importance to Fazio regarding HomeOfficeMerchandise.com. He wants to make sure that customers have great experiences on his website by providing them with many products to choose from and prompt service whenever they need questions answered. Offering low prices to fit into any budget is just one of the ways he is striving to make his business about the customers.



To complement the main website, Fazio is also launching a blog located at http://www.HomeOfficeSupplyBlog.com. The blog will feature topics that relate to home office spaces and the furniture that can be used in these spaces. Fazio will write about the different products available on the site, how they can be incorporated into an office space, and the qualities that each of the products has. The goal of the blog is to help customers make more informed purchasing decisions.



