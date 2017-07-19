Home Remodeling Can Accommodate Reston, VA Seniors

Annandale, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2017 --Glickman Design Build is a longstanding home remodeling resource that serves people in Reston and nearby communities like Herndon, McLean, and Falls Church, Virginia. As a comprehensive home remodeling company, they can be called upon to complete kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, and whole home remodeling projects, and they also specialize in home additions.



Due to an emerging demographic trend, many people are turning to home remodeling experts to accommodate the needs of seniors. Between 1946 and 1964 an unprecedented number of children were born in the United States. This wave has come to be known as the "baby boom, " and these people are now attaining senior citizen status. There are about 10,000 individuals applying for Social Security every day according to the Social Security Administration. Another government agency tells us that seven out of every 10 people who are turning 65 will someday need living assistance.



Long-term care facilities are very expensive, so home remodeling can be a viable solution. Glickman Design Build has a great deal of expertise in this particular area, because they are very well versed in living in place and universal design principles. When a senior can still live independently, this type of home remodeling can include improvements that are designed to accommodate certain physical limitations.



Home remodeling for senior living can also enter the picture when an elder is going to be moving in with an adult child or some other relative. Glickman Design Build can add home additions, and an in-law suite that is custom crafted suit the needs of a given individual can be the ideal solution.



This company has been around since 1975, so they have been building on their reputation for a very long time. There is a gallery on their website that displays countless home remodeling projects that they have completed, and it is quite impressive. In addition to the work that they do in the Herndon-Reston area, they also serve clients in Germantown, Silver Spring, and other nearby Maryland communities.



Anyone who is looking for a home remodeling resource in this region would do well to consider this highly respected design build company.



