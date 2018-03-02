Home Remodeling Can Provide Emotional Benefits

Rockville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2018 --Glickman Design Build is a highly regarded, nationally recognized contractor that provides home remodeling in Fairfax, Herndon, and Great Falls, Virginia. They serve the entirety of the greater Washington, D. C. metropolitan area, so their service area also extends into Gaithersburg and Germantown, Maryland. People are naturally going to think long and hard before putting out money for a home remodeling project, but they are often moved by the practical benefits.



Decades ago, builders did not have modern day, energy-efficient materials at their disposal. A home remodeling project that includes replacement windows that have multiple panes and low-e coating can make a big difference when it comes to energy consumption. The same thing can be said about energy-efficient doors.



There are also siding options available that can increase energy efficiency. Many people decide to go forward with home remodeling projects because they feel as though the cost will be offset by the savings that they realize each month when their heating and cooling bills arrive.



Another practical reality that can move people to turn on the green light is the property value equation. When a home gets a new look with upgraded features, its resale value is naturally going to increase. The reduced energy costs coupled with the appreciation can go a long way toward offsetting the home remodeling expenses.



Thirdly, when homeowners need more space, they often decide that they must move to obtain the additional square footage that they need. However, once they consider all their options, many decide that home remodeling can be a more economical choice in the long run.



All of these practical reasons are quite powerful, but there is another benefit to consider that may be more valuable than mere dollars and cents. People spend a great deal of time in their homes, and the surroundings are going to have a very profound impact emotionally. When everything works well and the environment is aesthetically pleasing in every way, there is an uplifting effect that can be felt quite palpably.



Many individuals that own homes that were remodeled by Glickman Design Build experience this feeling. These homeowners are very satisfied customers, and they are grateful, but they often voice one regret: They wish that they had acted sooner.



About Glickman Design Build

Glickman Design Build is an award-winning home remodeling contractor that serves people in Fairfax, Herndon, and Great Falls, Virginia. They can also be engaged by homeowners that live in Germantown and Gaithersburg, Maryland.