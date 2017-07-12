Home Security Systems in Birmingham and Hoover AL from Prestige Alarm Delivers on Their Security Promises

Trussville, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2017 --Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc. has been a trusted name whenever it has come to home security systems in Birmingham and Hoover AL. The company has been catering to the security needs of both the residential and commercial clients for many years now. They have had a long list of trusted clients who have praised Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc. for their on-time service and professionalism. In recent times, Prestige Alarm had made news when they were successful in foiling a break-in attempt in one of their existing client's house. In the words of the homeowner, 'It was due to the presence of the home security system from Prestige Alarm that the burglars could not break into the home. The alarm went off as soon as there was a breach that threw them into turmoil. There was no one in the house at that moment, but a lot was saved because of the alarm system.' That is a big achievement for the company that is committed to providing safety to the clients round the clock.



All the home security systems from Prestige Alarm pass through strict quality standards. They are monitored from the U/L licensed monitoring station by the highly trained technicians who can also carry out the installation of one of the modern security systems. The home security systems from Prestige Alarm & Specialty Products, Inc., promises protection against home invasion, fire, theft, and even gas leaks.



Prestige Alarm continues to be in the good books of their clients for their excellent products. They are a full-service fire alarm company with over 20 years of experience in fire and security services and deals in the best home security and video surveillance products. Clients can access all security and video surveillance systems remotely using any web-enabled device, get real-time alerts, and more right to the mobile phone.



About Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc.

Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc. has more than 20 years of experience in offering fire alarms access control, and home security systems in Birmingham and Hoover AL.