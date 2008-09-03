Home Source Daily Expo in King of Prussia, PA is opening September 13th

King of Prussia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2008 -- Home Source Daily Expo is unveiling its Brand New Showroom with an Open House Weekend on September 13th and 14th from 10 am to 7 pm. Conveniently located near the King of Prussia Mall at 660 Allendale Road, the daily home expo is easily accessed from the PA turnpike, 202, 422, and the Schuylkill Expressway (76) Entrance is free and there will be food & beverage, prize drawings, and open house discounts.



Matt and Chris Pesot are bringing this revolutionary Home improvement concept to the Philadelphia area. Matt is a graduate of Philadelphia’s Episcopal Academy and a lifelong resident of the Philadelphia area with 10 years of contracting management experience with The AJ Lewis Corporation of Chester, PA. Chris Pesot grew up in Idaho and she always had a love and passion for home improvement projects. While Matt & Chris were vacationing and visiting Chris’s family, they experienced their first daily home show at the prompting of a relative. They fell in love with the concept and spent the past year researching, planning, developing, and dreaming Homesource Daily Expo into a reality. With the help of their exhibitors, they are proud to introduce Phase I of their dream.



There are several daily home showcases on the West Coast of the United States and it is a popular concept throughout Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. Home Source Daily Expo is the first Home Improvement Showcase on the East Coast of the United States and the first chance for the Delaware Valley to experience the excitement, efficiency, and hands on approach of a daily home improvement show resource.



Home Source Daily Expo caters to visitors convenience by being open every day, being free to attend, and having a no sales pressure approach. Home improvement Exhibitors are pre-screened. You visit display booths at your own pace and by using the personal scanner, you tag your interest and request additional information and a follow-up from the Home Improvement professionals you would like to connect with to consider your project. Each Home Improvement firm you scan will respond to your inquiry promptly and you will receive basic information about them to take with you. Home Source Daily Expo is open daily from 10 am to 7 pm (9 pm on Wednesdays). More information is available at http://www.homesourcedailyexpo.com.

