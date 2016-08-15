Home61 Creates Website for Downtown Miami's Opera Tower

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2016 --Home61 the innovator in modern real estate has launched a new website with complete listings for Opera Tower at operatowercondosforsale.com. Those looking to rent or buy Opera Tower condos have a new site to help navigate their search. The iconic oval shaped Opera Tower offers bayside views in the middle of Downtown Miami. Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom condos are available with tremendous amenities.



NoVe Kitchen & Bar sits at the base of the building giving easy access to traditional sushi, and the exclusive resident amenities are just as happening. The extra large pool is situated with a lounge giving a stunning view of the city and the bay. Those looking to rent or buy in Opera Tower not only have everything they need in the building, but they are also on the waterfront just minutes away from downtown shopping, arts and entertainment.



About Home61

Home61 is a tech company dedicated making the Miami home-buying experience simple and enjoyable. "We at Home61 are driven to create a way to streamline real estate transactions. Get-ting a new home in Miami is exciting. We want people to find what they're looking for and get it with no fuss," said Olivier Grinda, the founder of the company, who was inspired by his own ex-perience. The site, operatowercondosforsale.com, offers tools to help make the process easy when you want to rent or buy at Opera Tower.



The newly developed site showcases all of the condominiums available for sale or rent at Opera Tower. In real time, homebuyers can explore exactly what the building has to offer including floorplans, the surrounding neighborhood, and experts at your service.



See www.operatowercondosforsale.com or www.home61.com for more details.