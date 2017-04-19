Homebuyer Conveyancing Introduces a Transparent Conveyancing Comparison Service

Manchester, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2017 --Homebuyer Conveyancing



Homebuyer Conveyancing, an online conveyancing comparison service which enables Homebuyers, Mortgage Advisers, Estate Agents and Property Developers to easily and transparently compare the cost of conveyancing. Used by more than 130 law firms across England and Wales to connect them with prospective clients – and the number is growing.



Stockport - based We Help You Too Ltd manages the Homebuyer Conveyancing panel, was founded by managing director Duncan Pattinson in 2013, and has steadily grown in popularity in the property and legal sectors because of its simplicity.



Pattinson's idea was what he says all forward thinking property sales companies need – transparency with sales progression tracking. Had it been around, it would have helped when he was MD of a buy-to-let sales company.



Impartial Conveyancer Finder



Providing an impartial conveyancing service that Investor Buyers, Homebuyers benefit from, by having Local Property Solicitor choice with accurate conveyancing quotes.



The Estate Agent, Investor Agent Sales Progressor can see the status of the individual conveyance transactions, which in turn minimises the updates required from Solicitors by key professionals such as Mortgage Advisers.



Conveyancing Insights



Developers can use real time conveyance status to plan their cash flow and other property related companies can do the same.



The Homebuyer comparison conveyancing quotes search website enables people who want to buy, sell or remortgage a property – or their Mortgage Adviser – to accurately predict how much their conveyancing is going to cost and with it their total cost of moving.



We help You Too use a key search partner Onesearch Direct. Where experience matters. Who supply the search pack to the Homebuyer panel Solicitors. The search pack comprehensively covers England and Wales and costs less than £200.



Homebuyer Solicitor members enjoy high conversion rates from their introduced Clients. Customers using the Homebuyer portal are genuinely looking to sell,buy or remortgage a UK property. When they take a quote away they are ready to move forward with their property transaction.



Homebuyers can filter their conveyancing results by price, location and mortgage lender.



Homebuyers can compare accurate legal costs online and make a choice on which Conveyancer to instruct.



The MD Duncan Pattinson said the UK home market is currently undergoing significant change with many new online sales property portals coming online.



Business User



In the back office facility, the business user can see if a person has been called, or if certain things are being done. It ends that mystery that seems to surround what a law firm is actually doing on behalf of the client. It can clearly be seen.



The Conveyancing Comparison service can been seen at http://www.homebuyerconveyancing.com



Quite simply Homebuyers can compare accurate conveyancing quotes by price, location and by lender without entering any personal details. When ready to proceed they can take a quote away, schedule a call and now add the new Flexi Smart Contingency House Insurance.



An insurance policy that provides cover between exchange of contracts and completion up to 28 days. Thus providing a helping hand to Homebuyers after exchange to review their required building insurance.