HomeCraft Windows Offers a Host of Benefits for Their Various Series in Double Hung Windows in Cary and Wendell North Carolina

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2018 --HomeCraft Windows is every homeowner's respite when it comes to shopping for windows in Cary and Wendell North Carolina. This company has been offering budget-friendly windows to homeowners in Raleigh- Durham to all of North Carolina. Their years of experience has made them a reliable name in the industry and clients are happy with the way they carry out their business. The company offers a wide range of options when it comes to windows as well as doors. In recent times, the company has won accolades from their clients in providing beautiful double hung windows. The double hung windows are available in various series that include the 177 Series, 187 Series, and 143 Series.



The 177 Series of double hung windows from HomeCraft Windows are built following the ultimate in vinyl window technology. Both the frame and sash parts of the window systems are fusion welded. There are no screws, no gaps, and the windows are all ENERGY STAR efficiency. The heavy-duty tandem brass rollers allow for smooth operation, and there are Independent weep holes for excellent drainage.



The 187 Series boasts of the state-of-the-art in performance glass technologies. The windows in this series have fiberglass insulation both in frame and sash for maximum energy savings and efficiency. The deeply pocketed head come with weatherstripping for resisting air infiltration. The windows have three layers of weather stripping with double mylar fins for resistance to air and water infiltration.



The 143 Series set the ultimate standard in windows. Windows in this series have heavy walled construction for increased strength and stability. The double night vent latches allow for ventilation and security. The non-corrosive hardware promises no worries in performance for years to come.



Get in touch with HomeCraft Windows at 919-231-7181 for window replacement in Fayetteville and Apex North Carolina.



About HomeCraft Windows

HomeCraft Windows is a well-known company that offers a wide range of options in windows in Cary and Wendell North Carolina. They also offer various options in doors and siding and more.