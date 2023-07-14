HomeCraft Windows Offers Home Siding Replacement in Raleigh and Cary, North Carolina Helping Enhance Curb Appeal

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2023 --Siding plays a vital role in protecting and beautifying a home. Over time, weather exposure and wear can take a toll on the exterior of a house, resulting in faded colors, cracks, and deterioration. HomeCraft Windows understands the importance of quality siding in enhancing curb appeal and providing lasting protection against the elements.



With their team of skilled professionals, HomeCraft Windows offers expert home siding replacement in Raleigh and Cary, North Carolina. They guide homeowners through every step of the process, from the initial consultation to the final installation, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience. Their craftsmen pay meticulous attention to detail and utilize advanced techniques to deliver exceptional results that exceed customer expectations.



HomeCraft Windows is proud to offer composite siding as a superior choice for home siding replacement. Composite siding combines the natural beauty of wood with the durability and low maintenance of modern materials. This innovative solution provides homeowners with the aesthetic appeal of wood siding without the drawbacks of rotting, warping, or pest infestations. Additionally, composite siding is resistant to fading, cracking, and moisture damage, making it a long-lasting and cost-effective investment.



At HomeCraft Windows, they are proud to partner with ASCEND Composite Cladding System to provide attractive and durable options for home siding replacements.



With over 20 shades, the composite siding options give one a timeless and classic look customized to the client's preferences. The ASCEND lightweight design does not require sealing, caulking, or touch-ups, making it easy to install with minimal interruption to one's home/routine. The ASCEND composite siding is backed by an industry-leading lifetime warranty that ensures beauty for years.



In addition to the aesthetic benefits, composite siding offers energy efficiency advantages. It acts as a protective barrier, reducing energy loss and helping homeowners save on heating and cooling costs.







