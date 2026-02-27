HomeCraft Windows Sister Company Luxury Bath & Kitchens Offers Bathroom and Kitchen Remodeling in Raleigh and Cary, North Carolina

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2026 --With years of local expertise, Luxury Bath & Kitchens specializes in designing and delivering custom kitchen remodels that reflect each client's lifestyle, taste, and needs. As a locally owned and operated business, the company's approach ensures every project receives individualized attention, from initial consultation to final inspection—a process that takes place in the customer's home, not a showroom. This unique philosophy has positioned Luxury Bath & Kitchens at the forefront of Raleigh and Cary's remodeling industry, backed by countless satisfied customers and a reputation for excellent service.



The skilled and efficient team is dedicated to turning mundane kitchens into beautiful, practical, and durable spaces. Clients are seeking more than visual updates—they want sustainability, improved flow, and smart storage. The company delivers on those expectations with high-quality materials, custom cabinetry, and energy-efficient appliances.



Luxury Bath & Kitchens stays ahead of design trends by offering innovative layouts and personalized features that meet client demands. The company's expert team collaborates closely with homeowners to maximize space, improve organization, and create kitchens ready for family life or entertaining.



Whether it is a bath or a kitchen remodeling in Raleigh and Cary, North Carolina project, it is supported by detailed pre-site inspections and precise measurements, ensuring a seamless renovation experience with minimal disruption. Flexible financing options and transparent project management make Luxury Bath & Kitchens accessible for projects of all sizes, whether a client desires a full-scale kitchen transformation or simple upgrades.



For an in-home consultation or to know more about their remodeling services, call 919-827-8789.



About Luxury Bath & Kitchens

Luxury Bath & Kitchens is owned and operated by the same owners of HomeCraft Windows. As the sister company to HomeCraft Windows, they bring unmatched expertise and customer-focused service to every bathroom and kitchen project.