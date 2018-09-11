Homegrown Planters Let Residents Rep Their Roots While Housing Beautiful Plants

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2018 --Homegrown Planters are live on https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/lunarblack/homegrown-planters?ref=18eq9k. These planters are shaped like popular cities, states, and the United States, handcrafted from concrete. Whether housing succulents or stuff, these are the perfect way to show off hometown pride in any residential or business space.



Backers get their pick of planter: Texas, Arizona, California, Washington, Florida, New York State, New York City, and the United States in their color choice for as low $25. Offered in white, grey, and black. Each backer will receive their planter at a discounted rate, a matching vinyl decal, and have their backer number imprinted in the cement on the bottom of their planter. Planters measure about 10"x10" and are 3.5" tall.



Homegrown Planters are the first product being offered by Phoenix based startup, Lunar Black. The company will use the profits from the Kickstarter to invest in infrastructure allowing for large scale distribution of Homegrown Planters and future products. The campaign has a funding goal of $5,000 and will run until October 7, 2018.