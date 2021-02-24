Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2021 --HomeLight, the real estate technology platform powering the best real estate agents in the United States, announced today that Jeff Galindo real estate broker at New Door Residential was again recognized in the third annual HomeLight Achievements™ Awards in the Top Producer, Sells Homes Fast, and Top Negotiator categories in Las Vegas Nevada. The annual program recognizes the talent and successes of top-performing residential real estate agents at both the local and national levels.



Winners were selected based on the same verified real estate transaction data that HomeLight uses to match home buyers and sellers with top-performing real estate agents. The program recognizes agents in three categories: Top Producer, Sells Homes Fast, and Top Negotiator.



"It's an honor to be named to the 2020 HomeLight Achievements™ Awards," said Jeff Galindo, Broker, Listing Manager and REALTOR® at New Door Residential. Jeff Galindo has consistently been a Top Las Vegas Realtor over the last 10 years, consistently in the top one half of one percent of all Las Vegas Real estate agents. "At New Door Residential, we are dedicated to helping our customers and delivering results that change lives. I love what I do and am honed to be recognized."



"We're thrilled to give the top-performing real estate agents in the United States a platform to showcase their expertise," said Sumant Sridharan, Chief Operating Officer at HomeLight. "These agents work incredibly hard to provide a standout home buying and selling experience for their clients — we're proud that, together, we're building the future of how people buy and sell homes. They deserve every bit of this recognition."



Winners like Jeff Jeff Galindo are featured on a list of the top performing real estate agents in the country and will receive a HomeLight Achievements™ 2020 badge on their HomeLight profile as a sign of strong performance and dedicated service to their clients. These badges are intended to help both home buyers and sellers identify the top real estate agents by metro area on HomeLight.



To learn more about HomeLight Achievements™ and see a full list of national winners, visit homelight.com/achievements.



About HomeLight

HomeLight is a real estate technology platform powering the best real estate agents in the United States, building the future of how people buy and sell homes. HomeLight provides a variety of software and services to home buyers, sellers, and real estate agents at every step throughout the real estate journey, from finding a top real estate agent, to accessing a network of cash buyers through HomeLight Simple Sale™, and providing innovative financing solutions through HomeLight Trade-In™. Each year, HomeLight facilitates billions of dollars of real estate on its platform. HomeLight is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices in Manhattan, Scottsdale, and Seattle.



About New Door Residential

Jeff Galindo is the Broker of New Door Residential is a local real estate firm located in Las Vegas NV. Located in the Summerlin Las Vegas area they service home buyers and home sellers all over the Las Vegas valley, including Henderson and North Las Vegas. New Door Residential is also associated with Summerlin Homes 4 Sale and ReNew Certified Pre-Owned Homes. Contact New Door Residential, Summerlin Homes for Sale and ReNew Certified Pre-Owned Homes at 702-659-9005. 10080 W. Tropicana Ave Ste 164. Las Vegas NV 89147. Support@NewDoorResidential.com