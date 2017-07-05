Homemaker in FL from Bayshore Home Care Is a Respite for the Sandwiched Generation

Largo, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2017 --For those who have to juggle home and work know how difficult time management can be. Things are more difficult if one lives with parents aged 65 or more and also supporting a child of any age. Working professionals helping a loved one with a chronic illness or disability perhaps are in a more sticky situation. The only thing that they can do is opt for some outside help, but not just any help. They would need a homemaker in FL who can provide assistance with the household chores as well as take care of the senior members who are aged and not physically strong. Bayshore Home Care provides just that kind of service to the so labeled sandwiched generation.



Bayshore Home Care has been around since 1986, and they had this core mission to bring home health care services to the senior members. They are tailored to the needs of the individual needs of the seniors. The professionals offering at home care in Tampa and Clearwater FL knows that the need of every client will not be the same and they need to come up with customized plans. That is why they go on assembling a customized team for each client and ensures that there is open communication regarding the need of the clients.



The home care provider has been helping families stay together, and they have been very successful in helping senior members stay in their house independently and with respect. Bayshore Home Care is not a franchise, and not a nurse service provider. They are a fully licensed, bonded and insured agency where each client receives 24- hour live on-call access to their service coordinators and nurses. There is not only one caregiver, but a team of caregivers is assigned to an individual client with a nurse supervisor.



Call them at 800-335-2150 and get more details at http://www.bayshorehomecare.com/



