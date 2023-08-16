Homeowners Advised to Be Aware of Summer Plumbing Problems

Land O'Lakes, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2023 --With summer in full swing, homeowners are advised to remember more than just AC repair in their Land O' Lakes, FL, homes. Paying attention to plumbing systems is important, too.



According to Cornerstone Pros, the summer months are primed to see an uptick of common plumbing issues like clogged drains and toilets. This is due to not only increased usage while more family members are home during the summer, but also due to increased sand, dirt and other sediment that's brought into the home on hands, feet and shoes and washed down sinks and showers, increasing the potential for clogs.



Because washing machines and water heaters are also often used more heavily in the summer months, the team at Cornerstone Pros recommends doing smaller loads of wash and keeping close watch on the water heater's effectiveness to avoid breakdowns. It's also vital to ensure sump pumps are in working order to prevent basement flooding during summer rainstorms.



For those interested in assistance with plumbing safety or those searching the internet for "the best AC installation company near me," please contact Cornerstone Pros at 813.993.7995 or reach out online.



About Cornerstone Pros

Cornerstone Pros provides homeowners and businesses in Central Florida with first-class heating, air conditioning, indoor air quality, plumbing and electrical services. The team at Cornerstone Pros refuses to settle for anything less than the best quality when it comes to customer care. Its primary focus is the guaranteed comfort of every customer.