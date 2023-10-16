Homeowners Advised to Be Mindful of Holiday Hazards to Their HVAC Systems

Land O'Lakes, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2023 --As the fall weather sets in, homeowners are advised to take extra measures to prepare their homes for the remainder of the year by considering services like residential water heater inspections and more in their Tampa, FL, homes.



In addition to servicing their home comfort equipment, it is also important to consider the placement of decorations for the upcoming holiday season. While many decorations are harmless, poor placement can cause unintended issues with equipment operation, energy consumption and air quality.



Homeowners should avoid placing decorations on or near their indoor and outdoor HVAC equipment, or near indoor air vents. Decorations with small parts or thin materials can create blockages, leading to potentially costly damage to the equipment and overall home comfort. Decorations using open flames should also be avoided as to prevent safety hazards.



For more detailed information on holiday HVAC safety, to schedule routine maintenance or to request service for fixing a gas hot water heater in Tampa, FL, or another home-related issue



