Homeowners Advised to Consider Cost-Effective Home Comfort Changes

Land O'Lakes, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2023 --As homeowners seek AC repair in their Land O' Lakes, FL, homes near the end of summer, it is suggested they also seek out additional methods of improving their home comfort and energy efficiency.



With the upcoming changing of the seasons, Cornerstone Pros advises homeowners to consider an upgrade to their homes' thermostats if they have not already done so. Because of fluctuating temperatures as the seasons change, a modernized thermostat can potentially provide increased comfort and energy savings.



Many homes with bubble-style thermostats may not have had an upgrade in several years. While these units may still work, they are outperformed by the possibilities that modernized thermostats offer. These options include programmable temperature times, access to different zones in the home and remote access to the thermostat from anywhere with an internet-enabled device.



For those interested in assistance with choosing a new, compatible thermostat for their home or for other services, such as plumbing in Homosassa, FL, contact Cornerstone Pros at 813.993.7995 or reach out online.



