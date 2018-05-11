Homeowners Are Keen to Embrace the Latest Trends in Kitchen and Bathroom Renovation, Says Kitchen Nation's President

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2018 --According to the President of Kitchen Nation, Deepak Malik, homeowners are more enthusiastic than ever to welcome the latest home renovation trends in their kitchens and bathrooms. Malik reveals some of the top trends that homeowners are currently taking a lot of interest in for their spaces.



"Home renovation trends keep changing every year. To make the most of what's fashionable, homeowners are now ready to extend their budgets for kitchen and bathroom renovation projects," says Malik. "For kitchens, stylistic preferences are changing from traditional to contemporary, farmhouse, and transitional. Other dominating kitchen trends are hardwood flooring, quartz countertops, white and grey cabinets, and customized storage. Trends that will dominate the bathroom are white and grey colour scheme, quartz, porcelain tile flooring, custom wooden cabinets, and built-in furniture."



Homeowners are now considering renovation projects as a means to adapt their living spaces for all phases of life. They are looking for long-term solutions to accommodate changes in life, including old age.



"We'll see high-tech cabinets and countertops, app-based controls using smart devices, and voice-controlled systems in kitchen and bath. The industry is aiming to improve the quality of their consumers' lives," continues Malik.



