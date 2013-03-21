Sentry Management Promotes Derek Morgan to Lead Clermont FL Division

Longowood, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2013 --Sentry Management, Inc. recently announced the promotion of Derek Morgan to Manager of the Clermont Florida Division. The promotion strengthens Sentry business presence in Central Florida and brings a skilled, widely-experienced professional to our market in and around Clermont, Davenport, Groveland, Brooksville, Winter Garden and Ocoee.



Morgan, a native of Middlesbrough England was most recently responsible for managing very large communities in Davenport, Florida. He also has managed multiple HOA and condominium associations for Pulte Homes. Prior to working in community association management, Derek headed two large customer service organizations. He started his career in IT working on computer systems for banks and stockbrokerages. He has a MBA from the University of Luton in England.



“Derek has a complementary background and great talents for a Division Manager”, says Joanna Hart, Vice President of Sentry’s Central Florida region. “He has the attention to detail and orientation to customer satisfaction that will help us to even better serve the needs of our Association’s Board of Director members.”



Sentry’s Clermont office is located 1645 E Highway 50, Suite 201, Clermont, FL 3471.

The phone is 352-243-4595 and online at Clermont.Sentrymgt.com.