Homeowners Becoming More Educated, More Informed on Their Home's Materials

Lorton, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2019 --Consumers, no matter what they are shopping for, are requiring more transparency from the companies and brands they are purchasing from.



According to a recent study from Sprout Social, 86% of Americans believe transparency from businesses is more important than ever before. Consumers want to make sure that they are getting the most out of their purchases, meaning they want to know how long the product will last, where the materials came from, and what the value is they can expect out of their purchase.



Businesses are taking notice of this demand for transparency, as brands are starting to put more of themselves through marketing mediums like social media. For companies that can pull off being transparent, they are rewarded greatly.



This need for transparency and trust has entered the home industry as well — particularly with their roofing and siding.



"People don't like dealing with roof and siding repairs or replacements," says Waris Mojaddidi, of WISA Roofing, Siding, & Windows.



"Today, homeowners are more prepared than ever when it comes to choosing materials for their homes," continues Mojaddidi. "They want to make sure that they are getting the best value by leveraging all the information they can gather before deciding on new shingles, for instance."



Homeowners are starting to look at review sites, professional home building blogs, and pricing very carefully before coming to decisions. They no longer are looking for the most affordable option, but rather the option that is going to give them the most long-term value.



By putting the work early on in the decision process, they are setting themselves up for a high return on investment.



"Here at WISA, we want to make the decision process as easy as possible for our customers," says Mojaddidi. "We share as much information early on with homeowners, such as warranties of each product and the energy efficiency numbers of the siding and shingles we offer to ensure they are getting the value they want for their purchase."



As consumers of all types start demanding more information from the brands they purchase from, look for more and more businesses to start being more upfront about their products to ensure that the satisfaction for their customers.



