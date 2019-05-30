Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2019 --Homeowners in the southeastern Pennsylvania towns of Collegeville, Royersford, and Skippack rely on a well-established insurance agency to provide insurance for their varied needs. In business since 1984, the Patrick J. Kelly Insurance Group of Trappe, Pennsylvania has served homeowners in neighboring areas with homeowners insurance, health insurance (including Medicare supplements), life insurance, auto insurance, and umbrella insurance.



Since Kelly Insurance Group is an independent insurance agency, the firm is able to offer homeowners many more insurance coverage options than an agency tied to a specific insurance carrier. In addition, Kelly Insurance provides access to various discounts applicable to customers' specific situations.



Kelly Insurance Agency also serves the business communities in southeastern Pennsylvania towns like Limerick and Phoenixville by furnishing companies with commercial insurance. Available coverages include but aren't limited to general and professional liability insurance, workers' compensation insurance, contractors insurance, business crime insurance, commercial auto and fleet insurance, and errors and omissions insurance. Commercial business insurance is complex, but Kelly's experienced agents can review their customers' and prospects' portfolios to verify that these business owners have the comprehensive insurance protection they need.



Besides offering multiple types of commercial insurance coverage, Kelly Insurance Group offers group benefits for employers in towns like Phoenixville and Skippack. With its comprehensive suite of commercial insurance products, Kelly Insurance serves the needs of business owners, contractors, and employees.



For more information about the many insurance options available from Patrick J. Kelly Insurance Agency, please visit www.kellyins.com/.