Grand Rapids, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2016 --naybrjobs.com, the new way to get odd jobs done, launched its live beta out of Grand Rapids allowing home owners and other customers with odd jobs needing completion to post those jobs free, paying only when local workers complete the work. The company is founded by Grand Rapids residents Nate Harr and Michael Weitzman and services the entire US with plans for international market support by next year.



Different than most job and task sites, job posters on naybrjobs.com can name the price they want to pay and restrict jobs to users with a minimum rating score. The site tracks the job through completion providing private phone numbers for texting between worker and job poster. The site verifies worker identity using Facebook and personal information like address, social security number and even photo ID to help ensure safe, ID verified workers.



"We are so excited for our successful public beta launch and our ongoing work to bring our native iOS app to market in the next 60 days" says CTO and Co Founder Michael Weitzman."



The website naybrjobs.com already has job postings from users in Grand Rapids, Walker, and Traverse City, MI, Chicago, IL, and San Jose, California.