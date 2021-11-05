Homeowners Prepare for Insurance Company Pitfalls

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2021 --Hurricane IDA is one for the record books and will be known as one of the worst storms in US history. The damage is likely to exceed $150 billion. This means insurance companies will receive a record amount of storm related claims. Homeowners need to be prepared for the worst when filing claims. Storm and hurricane claims can be difficult to file and property owners need to know the proper procedures before speaking with their insurance companies.



Hire a public adjuster near me



Hiring a public adjuster is your best defense during a storm claim. Public adjusters work on behalf of the insured to get the maximum settlement. Public adjusters work on a contingency fee and are paid a percentage of the loss (for example, in Florida the maximum fee is 10% of the settlement). A public adjuster will work on the insured's behalf and file all the difficult paperwork directly to the insurance provider.



File the Claim in a Timely Manner. Insurance companies want insureds to file the claim in a timely manner. As per all insurance policies, it is the insured's responsibility to promptly inform the insurance company about their loss. Once you hire a public adjuster near me, they will expedite the process by filing the right information.



Index Contents and Damaged Property. The homeowner should immediately begin taking an inventory of damaged contents and property. Take photos or videos of the damage as it's occurring. Also, make a price list of the contents affected by the storm. Insurance companies want the property owner to bear the burden of proof, so it is best to immediately begin cataloging contents.



Be vigilant, Avoid Small Errors. Small mistakes can add up quickly. Even the slightest error can delay property claims. Before filing a claim or filling out a Proof of Loss triple check all the information provided. A reputable New Jersey public adjuster will ensure that all information is filed correctly, so the claim proceeds smoothly.



Seek the Best! Hiring a public adjuster in Philadelphia after a storm can be a daunting task because there will be many scam solicitors knocking on insureds doors. A Philadelphia public adjuster, will be licensed and bonded. Be sure to ask a public adjuster their license number and for three good references before signing any contract.



About Area Public Adjusters

Area Public Adjusters, is a property loss consulting firm. Along with being headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, the company operates additional offices throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Georgia.