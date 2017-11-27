Homeowners Save Up to 90% on Electrical Expenses with LED Downlights, Confirms Downlights Direct

Rochdale, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2017 --The energy efficiency of LED lights cannot be denied, and this is a fact that is now widely known. Downlights Direct confirms, however, that homeowners can save as much as 90% off their electrical bills with the use of the right LED downlights as well.



There may be many different kinds of lighting products available nowadays, but more and more home and business owners are opting for LED lamps and bulbs. LED lamps are becoming the preferred option for many, not only because they last longer and have a brighter light, but also because they allow users to save a significant amount from their monthly electricity bills as well.



Downlights Direct knows all about this, and it additionally confirms that customers who purchase LED downlights can save as much as 90% from their electrical bills. Downlights Direct explains, "LED downlights are the most advanced type of downlights available, providing the clearest and brightest lighting effect and using the lowest amount of energy in the process. We have a large selection on offer from the UK's leading brands. We stock a vast range of high quality professional LED downlights. Why buy cheap unbranded LED downlights when you can buy trusted brands like Aurora or Halers for the same price?"



LED downlights are loaded with additional features which make them a much more popular alternative to other kinds of lights. And at Downlights Direct, customers can choose from an extensive selection of LED downlights, each of which has been proven to help save on one's utility bill. The Aurora E5 Fire Rated LED Downlight (4.5W, IP65), for instance, is a Downlights Direct staff pick, and for many good reasons. It comes in three finishes: matt white, polished chrome, or satin nickel, and it can either be warm white or cool white when it comes to colour temperature.



Along with this, the Aurora E5 LED Downlight has other positive characteristics. Downlights Direct confirms, "With a low energy consumption of 4.5W, it offers a low energy alternative to a 35W halogen with a lumen output of up to 380 lumens…fully dimmable as standard, the highly anticipated Aurora E5 is going to be one of the most popular downlights on the market. Featuring the Aurora EnFiniti lens, this edge to edge lens ensures maximum light distribution across the entire lens. With a nice wide beam angle of 60 degrees, wider downlight spaces can be achieved and few downlights can be installed, the Aurora Enlite E5 has it all!"



