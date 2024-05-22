Homeowners Urged to Make Proper Hurricane Season Preparations

Land O'Lakes, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2024 --With Florida's hurricane season beginning soon, Cornerstone Pros is encouraging homeowners to protect their homes and families from potential storm damage.



While securing loved ones' health and safety takes top priority, keeping power available should be high on the list in an emergency. Whole-home backup generators are great options to keep homes fully operational during extended power outages.



Portable generator units are another strong choice. While these generators are smaller and less powerful, they provide similar benefits, such as lighting and refrigeration, for a more limited time in an emergency. Such units should only be used with a generator interlock kit, Cornerstone advises.



For assistance with pre-storm heating and cooling system inspection or for generator options manufactured by Generac, Tampa homeowners should call Cornerstone. Reach out by phone at 813.993.7995 or online.



