HomeSmart Franchisee in Carlsbad, CA Offers Tips on Growing a Profitable Real Estate Brokerage

HomeSmart Realty West Broker/Owner Roger Lee and CFO Abe Hamideh understand the importance of agent retention. They recently hit 535+ agents and believe their culture is one of the main reasons why they've continued to grow. They cater to agents through committed communications and support.



"For me, retention is the most important thing," said Hamideh. "Once agents are here, we need to take care of them. Our service and support has to be the best. We're not only affordable for them, but we also have their backs."



Lee and Hamideh offer insights on growing, staying ahead of competition and keeping agents happy in an interview with RISMedia titled, "Putting Agents First."



It is crucial to be efficient in your communications. In a traditional brokerage, correspondence between the broker and agent can take time. Lee and Hamideh explain the importance of availability and timely response. Take pride in answering agent calls and emails the same day.



"Roger and I treat everyone like family", said Hamideh. "We know everybody, and we're always available for them."



In the article, brokers can learn other ways of putting agents first, including education. Offer classes and discussions on a variety of topics each week like lead generation, marketing, contract writing and negotiation skills. Take care of your agents by giving them the skills and resources to be successful.



Brokers can learn more about Lee and Hamideh's approach to retaining agents, here.



To learn more about the HomeSmart franchise business model, click here.



