HomeSmart Franchisee Shares Tips to Thrive in 2017 Real Estate Market

St. George, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2017 --Real Estate veteran, Bill Telford, understands common challenges residential brokers face in today's market. After several decades successfully building his own residential real estate business and running a top brokerage, he sold his company and retired. Telford re-entered real estate after a 10 year hiatus, giving him a unique perspective on the ever changing industry.



"I had to consider today's market and the new demands that wouldn't allow me to operate the old way," said Telford.



To assist brokers in growing their firms, Telford offers tips and tricks to staying ahead of the competition and keeping agents and consumers happy in an interview with RISMedia titled, 'Keeping Clients Engaged and Connected.'



Top-producing brokers struggle to retain agents, partly because of commission splits, lack of support and training, and the rising costs of technology.



In the article, brokers can learn what to look for in prospective agents, how to set and prioritize goals to better save time, and how to engage and connect with clients. He explains the importance of supporting buyers when there is a lack of inventory, maintaining client engagement and helping build agent referral base.



Telford successfully ran two different brokerages a decade apart. During his stent in retirement, he identified new approaches and watched the needs of the agents shift. He determined what agents wanted in terms of low fees, maximum commission and better access to technology and resources to make them more productive. He learned this after evaluating a different model.



After much research and careful consideration, he bought a HomeSmart franchise with the flat fee, full service model.



Brokers can learn more about Telford's experience shifting away from the traditional brokerage model to a flat fee structure, when he speaks to changing industry trends and how to keep up, here.



"The future is now," said Telford. "Traditional brokerages, I believe, are losing market share."



To learn more about the HomeSmart franchise business model, click here.



About HomeSmart International

Founded in 2000 by entrepreneur Matt Widdows, HomeSmart International quickly became the fastest growing real estate brokerage firm in Arizona and still holds that distinction today. HomeSmart International is ranked as one of the top 20 real estate brokerages in the United States, and was recently ranked as the number one brokerage firm in the Metropolitan Phoenix market. From its international franchising headquarters based in Scottsdale, HomeSmart International began franchising in 2010, and continues to grow by offering franchisees efficiency and innovation coupled with the systems and technologies necessary to succeed in today's evolving real estate industry. Today, the brand has nearly 100 offices in 19 states and more than 11,000 agents nationwide.



