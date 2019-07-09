Homestead Village Promotes New THRIVE WHERE YOU ARE Initiative

Lancaster, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2019 --Homestead Village, an exceptional Life Plan Community in the heart of Lancaster County, recently introduced its unique THRIVE WHERE YOU ARE® initiative, which represents both a new philosophy in providing enhanced senior living and five major service components that put the program to work for Residents. The initiative has already received regional recognition for its innovative nature, and Homestead Village is presenting it as a model for other communities to aspire toward.



An informative infographic recently published on Homestead Village's website, shares successful initial outcomes in the five focus areas that have allowed Homestead Village to exponentially improve services to its residents. These are:



- Transportation

- Home Care Services

- Protective Wellness Measures

- Best in Class Personal Care

- Home Safety



"The potential of the THRIVE WHERE YOU ARE concept as a model for other communities is huge," said Homestead Village President, Douglas Motter. "It is a concept that all senior living communities in the country could strive for to stay in line with changing consumer needs and demands. It will help drive services and programs that communities big and small will need to stay competitive. "Thrive Where You Are" puts resident needs first and meets them where they are as individuals, which is both appealing to those we serve and the right thing to do."



About Homestead Village

Homestead Village is a CARF-CCAC accredited Life Plan Community (formerly known as a Continuing Care Retirement Community) that encompasses 211 cottages and villas, 111 apartments that are also licensed for personal care, and a 60-bed skilled nursing center. The community is situated on 90 beautiful, tree-lined acres just minutes from vibrant downtown Lancaster with convenient access to shopping, health care, and cultural opportunities.



Homestead Village residents have come together from a variety of backgrounds to create a lively and friendly family atmosphere. The community is large enough to offer a full array of services, yet small enough to provide a warm and personalized environment where residents feel at home.



Campus amenities include a full-service cafe, chapel, indoor therapy pool, fitness center, walking track, wood shop, community event center, pickleball court, and more! Adjacent to the pool and gym is Rader Park, which features walking trails, shared community garden plots where residents can "get growing," and a quiet meditation grove. Resident opportunities include a variety of wellness, volunteerism, travel, and life-long learning programs, as well as a continuum of care services on demand.



Homestead Village provides enhanced senior living with a THRIVE WHERE YOU ARE® philosophy.