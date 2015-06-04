HomeUnion Now Offering Clients SFR Properties in Columbus, Ohio

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2015 --In a recent interview with HomeUnion, they have confirmed a new addition to their list of active market in the region of Columbus in the state of Ohio. This is the management firm's second branch in the same state. HomeUnion is known to be one of the firms that offer real-estate investment through online transactions. They specialize in SFR or single family rental properties and making it as a valuable investment. Upon visiting the firm's website, interested investors now have additional options when it comes to SFR properties in the Columbus market which are pre-vetted by the firm. At the same announcement, it was revealed that the Columbus slot for investment location manager was already assigned to Janet Phillips-Plunkett who is known to be a veteran when it comes to real estate investments.



HomeUnion's decision when it comes to choosing new markets and properties are based on a set of factors which includes local economy, home prices, population growth, employment, income trends as well as vacancies. These factors are just the tip of the iceberg and Columbus was able to meet these after showing potential cap rates and a positive outlook when it comes to the region's economy. After choosing a new market, the firm then hires professionals who are familiar with the neighborhood as well as its rent rates and property values. This is the reason why Phillips-Plunkett was chosen for the position.



Because of HomeUnion's management skills, investors are found to be more confident in investing in SFR properties rather than the traditional investments. SFR has proven to give a higher yield when compared to the traditional one. According to the CEO of HomeUnion, Don Ganguly, they chose to open a second market in Ohio because of its growing manufacturing economy which is more than 80%. Aside from Columbus, HomeUnion's active list includes Austin, Birmingham, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Nashville, San Antonio.



About HomeUnion

HomeUnion is an online real estate investment management firm, bringing value investing to the individual investor in single-family rental (SFR) properties. Based in Irvine, Calif., it provides all the services needed for individuals to invest remotely in SFR properties. HomeUnion's role spans the lifecycle of the investment transaction: from locating properties; advising on the purchase; finding renters; managing the property; and selling it when the time comes.