HomeUnion's Expansion in Birmingham Creates New Source of SFR Properties

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2015 --HomeUnion, a management firm that specializes in real-estate investment through online transactions, has recently expanded its reach to Birmingham, Alabama. Birmingham's investment location manager and real estate veteran, James Thornton, was hired by the firm. The management firm is known for its preference in SFR or single-family rental properties. The firm helps clients choose the right investment properties, guide through the funding process and acquisition, helps track the gain from client's investments and property investments may be sold through the HomeUnion marketplace.



With HomeUnion's reach in Birmingham, investors will now have options to invest in SRF properties there with an assurance that properties are fully vetted. These properties and markets are chosen by the firm by taking into consideration factors such as local economy, income trend, population growth, employment, vacancies and home prices. The hiring of Thornton was based on his over ten years knowledge of the area and the values of the properties surrounding the neighborhood, not to mention his network of legitimate property managers.



Aside from Birmingham, HomeUnion has active investment markets in Austin, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Nashville and San Antonio. The firm typically deals with properties that are around $65,000 to $225,000 while annual returns vary from 6.5 to 14 per cent. The ROI of properties depends on factor such as the financing cost upon closing, rent and expenses, fees and the final price it was purchased with while appreciation is excluded in the equation.



Though single-family rentals are categorized in the asset class, HomeUnions made it possible for casual investors to get their hands on it. All transactions done by the firm and its clients are online. The website https://www.homeunion.com/ was launched in May of last year and has been operational since. From the launching up to the present, it is estimated that the firm is managing properties with a total worth of over $20 million.



About HomeUnion

HomeUnion, an online real estate investment management firm, specializes in managing individual investor with single-family rental (SFR) properties. The firm's website https://www.homeunion.com/ is a venue for individuals to invest remotely in SFR properties. HomeUnion manages investment transaction from vetting properties,guiding clients through purchase, funding and acquisition, managing the property and renters, and putting it up to the HomeUnion marketplace. For more information regarding the firm, contact Chris Cosentino at 917-519-6300 or send an e-mail via chris@campbelllewis.com. HomeUnion is located at 2010 Main Street, Suite 250 Irvine, CA 92614.