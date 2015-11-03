Honda Announces a New "Green Path" Approach to Reducing Total GHG Emissions

Brandon, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2015 --Bob Boyte Honda is proud to offer vehicles from a company as dedicated to the environment as Honda. Recently, Honda announced a new "Green Path," which is designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by the year 2050. Bob Boyte Honda is glad to provide some of the details of his new "Green Path".



As part of the new "Green Path" approach, Honda has invested $210 million in a new vehicle paint system for the Marysville Auto Plant (which, in addition to being an environmental leader, is the first and largest Honda auto plant in the United States). This system will use the latest and best technologies to reduce the use of water and energy while drastically reducing chemical emissions that come from painting vehicles--all while still giving vehicles quality paint.



Of course, this state-of-the-art paint system is only one of the many ways that Honda is working to decrease its use of precious resources. Another way is the new 1-megawatt rooftop solar array that was installed on the parts distribution center in Connecticut. This array offsets an estimated 576 tons of greenhouse gas emissions every year! What's more, Honda has expanded the "Green Dealer" Program that has helped dealerships decrease their use of greenhouse gases.



A large part of the "Green Path" is sustainability at every step. That means that Honda is dedicated to applying the "Green Path" philosophy to designing, building, and selling. That means that Honda and Acura vehicles are designed to last long and produce lower emissions. The factories in which these vehicles are built use "Green Logistics," decreasing the energy use and emissions output--and "Green Logistics" applies to transportation of products and parts, too, as Honda promotes more fuel-efficient trucks and uses rail cars when possible. Bob Boyte Honda is proud to offer vehicles from Honda, working hard to make tomorrow a little bit brighter.



