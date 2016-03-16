Honda Is the Best Choice for Families in 2016 According to Kelley Blue Book

Brandon, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2016 --Kelley Blue Book is a well-respected name in the automotive industry. Founded in 1926, Kelley Blue Book is the only vehicle valuation and information source that is trusted and relied upon both by automotive consumers and automotive industry experts. Recently, KBB.com recognized what it determined to be the best family cars of 2016 and Honda swept the awards, and is the only automaker to claim these coveted accolades in each evaluated category.



The 2016 Honda Civic, 2016 Honda Accord, 2016 Honda HR-V, 2016 Honda CR-V, 2016 Honda Pilot and 2016 Honda Odyssey were all recognized by the experts at KBB for their ability to meet the needs of families. Safety and performance were among the primary focus of the evaluations and, in the end, Honda came out on top.



"This recognition by the experts at Kelley Blue Book of six of our core models is affirmation that Honda has the best possible choices for families of any size," said Jeff Conrad, senior vice president and general manager of sales, Honda Division at American Honda Motor Co., Inc.



