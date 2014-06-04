Honda of Ocala Gives Away Car to High School Senior for Perfect Attendance

Ocala, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2014 --Honda of Ocala has given away a brand-new Honda Civic LX to a Marion County high school senior who achieved perfect attendance this past school year.



Ira Gilmore, who is graduating from Marion Technical Institute in Ocala, had his name selected from a drawing that included 103 other eligible local seniors. It was part of the fourth-annual Perfect Car for Perfect Attendance Giveaway, a partnership between Honda of Ocala and Marion County Public Schools that aims to encourage students to continue to take attendance seriously during their senior year. The drawing took place Wednesday, May 28.



“We would like to congratulate Ira for his outstanding attendance record, which was rewarded in a big way on Wednesday night,” said Larry Morgan, CEO of Morgan Automotive Group, the owner of Honda of Ocala. “Education is a critical part of a young person’s future success, and we want to do what we can to encourage greater attendance and levels of achievement for students in local schools. This is an excellent partnership we’ve formed with the school district.”



Gilmore’s evening on Wednesday didn’t get off to a great start. After driving his old Dodge Neon to the event, he dropped his smart phone and cracked the screen. As he assessed the damage, he suddenly heard his name called. After some initial shock, he quietly made his way to the podium, saying a few words to the crowd about staying in school and working hard.



In addition, 12 other Marion County students received new iPads in the drawing. The 2014 Honda Civic LX is worth $22,161, and the auto dealer donated a total of $30,000 worth of prizes for the giveaway.



The Perfect Car for Perfect Attendance Giveaway started in 2011, when Honda of Ocala wanted to find a creative way to give back to the community. Morgan Auto Group Regional Director Tom Moore came up with the idea and proposed it to Morgan, who approved it. Marion County Public Schools is responsible for verifying student attendance and eligibility for the drawing. Over the years, Honda of Ocala has donated about $180,000 toward the effort.



“Over the past few years, this event has led to a significant improvement in attendance for Marion County Public Schools, and we are very pleased to make an impact like this,” said Moore. “We hope that this event encourages future senior classes to strive for perfect attendance, as well.”



