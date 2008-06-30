Honestech Introduces Claymation Studio 2.0 and Audio Recorder 2.0 Deluxe

Austin, TX and San Antonio, TX at NECC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2008 -- Honestech, Inc. today announced the release of “Claymation Studio 2.0”, an easy-to-use stop-motion authoring studio which enables novice users to create claymation, stop-motion video, animation and cell-based videos from imported images, photographs, music audio and recorded sound tracks. Also announced today is the release of the “Audio Recorder 2.0 Deluxe” a hardware and software solution for transferring and converting audio files from LP’s and Cassettes to CD or MP3 as well as converting between digital audio file formats. Claymation Studio 2.0 will retail for $49.99 for a single user license and have multi-user Claymation Studio Academic License Packs for the educational markets. Audio Recorder 2.0 will be available for a retail price of $79.99.



Claymation Studio 2.0, available in academic packs immediately and at retail in October, adds new features to the award winning Claymation Studio including; Partial Chroma Key Effects, Chroma Key windowing on imported images, Background Music with voice over dubbing, On screen Text, and Enhanced resolution support. Existing features of the “Claymation Studio” software include:



• Chroma key, which allows users to put an object on a blue/green screen and import easily-changeable background images from another source.

• Onionskin, which allows users to view the previous frame and the next frame in the creation process on a same-screen transparent overlay mode to help perfect the image for the next frame.

• Rotoscope, where users can view a still photo on top of a new image in the creation process and use it as reference to help produce images that are difficult to create.

• WMV/AVI/MPEG, which enables users to save their videos in Windows Media File or Audio Video Interleave formats.

• Audio recording, which allows users to import or record audio and add it to specific frames.

• Simple frame editing, whereby the user can display frames in sequence, and change the order of the frames using drag-and-drop.



Audio Recorder 2.0 Deluxe, available in September, has both novice and advances modes and includes hardware, software, and audio cables to interface with most audio players with RCA Phono Plug and 3.5mm stereo jack outputs. Audio Recorder 2.0 Deluxe supports audio transfer and format conversion and includes new features including; Noise Reduction, Digital Amplification, Auto Trace Splitting, and Audio Editing. Digital formats supported include WAV, MP3/MP3 CD and Audio CD with inputs from LP’s, Cassettes and native digital files.



Honestech products are available at major retailers including; Fry’s Electronics, Best Buy, Target, Costco, Sam’s Club, BJ’s Wholesale, Circuit City, OfficeMax, Office Depot, London Drugs, Future Shop and e-tailers including; Amazon.com, NewEgg.com, Buy.com, Tiger Direct and multimedia retailer QVC.



About Honestech, Inc.

Honestech, Inc., is a subsidiary of Honest Technology Co. Ltd., a premier supplier of digital video and Internet Protocol (IP) communication and entertainment solutions. Founded in 1998 by a group of digital pioneers, the company’s vision is to bring high-quality digital video and audio into users’ daily lives by transforming the way video and audio are captured, delivered and experienced. As a pioneer of real-time MPEG encoding/decoding software technologies, Honestech is working with innovative companies around the world to enable the transition from analog to digital video and audio.



