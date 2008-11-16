Honestech’s Audio Recorder 2.0 Deluxe Named CES Innovations 2009 Design and Engineering Award Honoree

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2008 -- Honestech, Inc. today announced The Consumer Electronics Association has named the newly released Audio Recorder 2.0 Deluxe as an Honoree for the CES Innovations 2009 Design and Engineering Awards.



The Innovations Design and Engineering Awards program recognizes the most innovative consumer electronics (CE) products in the industry's hottest product categories. Innovations has become a hallmark for the best designed products in consumer technology. The honorees are announced online in the fall and are also featured during the show in a special display at the Sands Expo and Convention Center/The Venetian.



“Audio Recorder 2.0 Deluxe” is a hardware and software solution for transferring and converting audio files from LPs and Cassettes to CD or MP3 as well as converting between digital audio file formats.



Audio Recorder 2.0 Deluxe has both novice and advances modes and includes hardware, software, and audio cables to interface with most audio players with RCA Phono Plug and 3.5mm stereo jack outputs. Audio Recorder 2.0 Deluxe supports audio transfer and format conversion and includes new features including; Noise Reduction, Digital Amplification, Auto Trace Splitting, and Audio Editing. Digital formats supported include WAV, MP3/MP3 CD and Audio CD with inputs from LPs, Cassettes and native digital files.



The Audio Recorder 2.0 Deluxe and other Honestech products are available at major retailers including; Fry’s Electronics, BJ’s, Sam’s Club, Costco.com, Amazon.com, NewEgg.com, and multimedia retailers QVC and the Shopping Channel Canada.



About Honestech, Inc.

Honest Technology Inc. is a premier supplier of digital video and audio communication and entertainment solutions. Founded in 1998, as a pioneer of real-time MPEG encoding/decoding software technologies, the company’s vision is to bring high-quality digital video and audio into users’ daily lives by transforming the way video and audio are captured, delivered and experienced.



For more information about Honestech please visit http://www.honestech.com.



Media Contact

Michael Romanies

FUEL Marketing and Sales

MikeR@Fuelmarketingandsales.com

(512) 832-9995

