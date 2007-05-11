Honestech’s Fireman 3.0 CD/DVD Burner Released in Promotional 3 Product Package

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2007 -- Honestech, Inc., a leading developer and marketer of digital video and Internet Protocol (IP) software technology for multimedia content on PCs, handheld devices and phones, has released a promotional bundled package with its leading Fireman 3.0 CD/DVD Burner. For a limited time, the CD/DVD Burning software will be bundled with DVD Player software and a DVD Authoring Studio at a promotional price of $19.99. Previously the combined retail value of these three software packages exceeded $100.00



Fireman 3.0 enables PC users to easily create multi-session data CD/DVDs, audio CDs, MP3 CDs, video discs and ISO images. Incorporating point-and-click technology even the novice PC user can quickly and easily burn CDs and DVDs. Simply drag and drop files and folders into Fireman 3.0 from Explorer and click the “Burn” button. Users can also create, continue and complete multi-session “+” data disks. Fireman 3.0 supports on the fly recording, directly from Video Cameras and other Video and Audio input sources, so there is no need to worry about multi-step recording or hard-drive free space.



Honestech’s DVD Authoring Studio 2.0 features a simple and intuitive GUI enabling novice users to easily Author DVDs and Video CDs simply, easily, and conveniently. Users can utilize editing features, menu customizations, and import features combining video, photo’s, audio, music and presentation formats all from within a single software interface.



Retail versions of Honestech’s products, including VHS to DVD 3.0 Deluxe an Analog to Digital Video format conversion kit, MY IPTV & CAM Anywhere an Internet Protocol (IP) Television and Camera kit for remote viewing, Video Patrol 5.0 an internet access video surveillance system and Fireman 3.0 CD/DVD Burner an easy to use CD and DVD burning utility, are available at leading retailers including; Fry’s Electronics, CompUSA, Costco, Office Max, Office Depot, and Amazon.com, and are available from the companies web site at www.Honestech.com. The promotional bundle of Fireman 3.0 is widely available with a suggested retail price of $19.99 through June 29, 2007.



About Honestech, Inc.

Honestech, Inc. is a premier supplier of digital video and Internet Protocol (IP) communication and entertainment solutions. Founded in 1998 by a group of digital pioneers, the company’s vision is to bring high-quality digital video into PC, handheld and phone users’ daily lives by transforming the way digital video is created, delivered and experienced. As a pioneer of real-time MPEG encoding/decoding software technologies, Honestech is working with innovative companies around the world to enable the transition from analog to digital video.



For more information about Fireman 3.0 CD and DVD Burner and Honestech, visit www.honestech.com.



