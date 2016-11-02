Honey Cloudz - Bra Inserts with True Sizing Fit on Real Women

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2016 --Sources report that the women's lingerie market is valued at over nine billion dollars and growing fast (*). With this much money in the market it is hard to defend the flimsy,(beige), and finicky bra insert that has become typical. Women need something better. This is where Honey Cloudz bra inserts fill their niche. With a supportive structure on the exterior of the of the bra insert, Honey Cloudz bra inserts retain their place throughout the day, preventing a variety of awkward situations. Soon women everywhere will be able to live their daily lives without the worry, frustration of (failing) inserts.



The way Honey Cloudz inserts work is through a low-profile silicone texturing. The bra insert is gridded with honeycomb-shaped silicone 'dots', adding structure and support to the insert. These dots are small enough to never show through any covering material, but large enough to provide adequate traction. This patent-pending design has clear advantage over the shifting foam inserts and non-breathable silicone inserts.



Apart from structure, the new to market product has placed an emphasis on personalized fit. To achieve this goal, Honey Cloudz founder Angela Kornas has personally measured over seventy five friends, family, women in stores, along with hundreds of garments to create better, accurate sizing S-2X that covers A-H cup. To compliment this tailored fit, Honey Cloudz comes in the traditional rounded triangle shape as well as an oval shape and is available with a range of 6 skintone offerings that includes more women: Vanilla Sugar, Latte, Caramel, Warm Chestnut, Cool Walnut and Mocha.



Unfortunately, a product launch of this scope requires lots of capital. To help garner funds, Honey Cloudz has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Patrons can select from a variety of rewards ranging from a preordered set of inserts to a video chat with the founder to create a personalized insert. These values of function true fit, and expanded skintones to beautifully come together to enable Honey Cloudz to change the bra insert industry forever.



About Honey Cloudz

Honey Cloudz was conceived by founder Angela Kornas. After an embarrassing insert experience at the gym and witnessing the embarrassing experience of a stranger, she decided it was time for a change. Angela tirelessly worked on the inserts, measuring the bust of anyone up for it to yield perfectly fitting inserts, to developing the silicone dotted fabric and inui skintone shades to include more women. Today she is beyond thrilled to be moving towards full scale production, bringing better inserts to market for all women. Angela is grateful to all who supports her Kickstarter campaign.



To learn more or support Honey Cloudz visit the Kickstarter campaign page.