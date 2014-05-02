HoneyPieKids.com Corners the Virtual Market on Designer Kids Clothes

Shelby Township, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2014 --Bringing the trendiest fashions to the doorsteps of swank kids and infants in the U.S. and abroad, HoneyPieKids.com makes finding cute clothing child’s play. Assuring that the pint-sized bunch are in vogue, the online children’s boutique offers designer duds with an eye on customer service. Supplying the market with popular designer children’s clothing the site offers lines like Pixie Girl, Ooh La La Couture, Lelli Kelly, JoyFolie and Livie & Luca all in one convenient spot.



Kathy Marrocco-McLaughlin, Owner of HoneyPieKids.com said of the children’s boutique clothing site, “HoneyPie Kids is a great site for busy moms that have an eye for what’s trending in kids clothes. We showcase nearly 50 popular children’s clothing lines that we update continually. Because of that attention to detail, we’ve enjoyed the patronage of several child models, trendsetting kids, and little fashionistas. We couldn’t be happier.”



Recognizable children’s boutique clothing brands like the popular jeans line Miss ME Girls and Hardtail Kids are offered on HoneyPieKids.com much to the pleasure of girls sizes 8 to 14. Fashions include designs from Curio+Kind, and Chichanella Bella Swimwear in sizes 3 to 12.



Never allowing a clients to miss out on a desired item that’s temporarily out of stock, the online boutique offers additional personalized service. Keeping their client’s convenience top of mind, the HoneyPie Kids team will find the desired clothing item offsite and place a special order. The online children’s boutique offers a flat Priority shipping rate of $5.99 anywhere in the United States. Additionally, HoneyPieKids.com ships to customers worldwide.



HoneyPie Kids is a children’s boutique based in Shelby Township, Michigan that supports both a fixed location as well as an online children’s boutique. Founded six years ago, HoneyPie Kids carries high-end designer children’s clothing lines like Ooh La La Couture, Pixie Girl Clothing, Lelli Kelly Shoes and the popular jean line Miss ME Girls.



