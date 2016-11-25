Hong Kong's Fintech & Blockchain Marketing Guru: A New Sensation in the Industry

Victoria City, Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2016 --World Marketing Congress has awarded this year's Top 100 Most Influential Global Marketing Leaders Award to Jack Cheng today. The award is set to be presented to Mr. Cheng on 24th of November in India at the third edition of the World Marketing Congress Awards. The ceremony is taking place on 24th and 25th November 2016 at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. Jack Cheng is the Head of Marketing at ANX INTERNATIONAL, an Industrial Giant in the Fintech (Finance Technology) and Blockchain spaces.



This award is a global recognition of the achievements. Jack Cheng is the only marketer from Hong Kong receiving the award, the remaining awardees are from 53 other nations including USA, China, Japan and UK etc. "It's not just me, it's all about the team instead. I appreciated my team efforts and it is great joy over this achievement", said Jack Cheng.



Jack was born in Hong Kong and has nearly a decade of experience in regional marketing and product development. He holds the Financial Advisors' International Qualification and a Bachelor Degree with First Class Honors in Communications and Public Relations. Jack and his company, ANX International are the two globally recognized names in the Fintech Marketing Industry. He is currently heading the marketing department of ANX International and has been holding this position for over a year and a half now. Moreover, he has a notorious grip on various critical aspects of marketing and business strategies.



"Marketing in today's world is not just about the product; it is about the culture in which the product is marketed." Said Mr. Badami, the Chairman of World Marketing Congress while discussing about the awards presented by the congress. Being the only person from Hong Kong to have won this award, team of Jack alongside many other fellow competitors of Hong Kong have congratulated Jack over winning this award for his team and his country.



Alongside his talented team of professionals, Jack Cheng holds expertise in marketing strategy, product development, marketing communications, analytics, public relations, business planning and intelligence. Up-to-date, he is known for several global financial product initiatives in Financial industry, these initiatives include innovative Blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), smart payment products, digital assets creation and exchange, digital wallet solutions, digital mortgage and loan products as well as mobile securities trading products. Jack has gifted abilities of public relations and his professional associations also played a major role in getting him several awards and international recognition.



ANX INTERNATIONAL is a FinTech (Financial Technology) company that helps clients harness the advantages of blockchain technology. ANX provides a one-stop solution that merges blockchain technologies with traditional payment networks in the new digital assets ecosystem.



The World Marketing Congress is a non-profit making activity & aimed at a professional cause of development and growth. It is a mega event of best marketers from the world's most successful brands. The Congress is strategically partnered by CMO Asia, World Brand Congress and World CSR Day. Over 600+ Marketing Leaders from at least 60 nations are expected to attend the event.



