Honorary Deputy Sheriff's Association Announces Scholarship for 2017

Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2017 --As a community service in support of high school students applying for college, the Honorary Deputy Sheriff's Association (HDSA) announced their scholarship program.



"We are again proud to assist students that want to further their education by offering this program," said Michael Perini, HDSA President. "The student selected can be justly proud of their achievements meriting recognition."



The scholarship award is for $500 for the academic year 2017-2018.



2017 SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM SCHEDULE



DEC 2016

HDSA sends scholarship packets to educational institutions and the Teller County Sheriff's Office



JAN 2017

HDSA submits news release to local media announcing scholarship program



2/27/2017

Scholarship applications due to the Teller County Sheriff's Office for selection committee review



4/3/2017

Paperwork on scholarship winner and two alternates due to HDSA board members



4/28/2017

HDSA prepares award letter and certificate for Sheriff Presentation to recipient and sends to the Teller County Sheriff's Office



5/1/2017

Sheriff schedules time to award certificate to winner and submits news release on winner to the local media



6/2/2017

Photo of Sheriff and recipient award winner due to HDSA for end of season Newsletter



It is administrative policy to make all scholarship payments directly to the Colorado school in which the student is enrolled. Therefore, when tuition is due, present a copy of this letter to the finance office and ask them to invoice us at the address provided.



Upon receipt of the school's formal invoice, the HDSA will promptly remit payment directly to the school.



"Should you receive another scholarship covering the full cost of your education, or if your plans change and you do not attend school in Colorado (as required under this program), please inform us by September 1, 2017," Perini said.



The award may then be given to an alternate from Teller County, as this scholarship is only good towards an in-state school. This award will be paid only during the 2017-2018 academic year.



About HDSA

The Teller County Sheriff's Office – Honorary Deputy Sheriff's Association was started in January 2011 and consists of several local business people who want to make a difference in the community by supporting those who serve through the Sheriff's Office with advice, public education and fund raising responsibilities.



More at: http://www.tchdsa.org



2017 HDSA Board

President, Mike Perini; Vice President, Irene Tanis; Secretary/Treasurer, Ron Frindt. Board Members - Mick Bates, John Eden, Michael Harper, Randy Myers, and Tony Perry.



TCSO STAFF

Sheriff, Mike Ensminger; Undersheriff, John Gomes; Commander, Jennifer Graumann; Commander, Mark Morlock; Lieutenant, Jerry Sloan.



