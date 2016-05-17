Honoring Excellence at Quest Event

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2016 --Rocky Mountain Performance Excellence (RMPEx) will hold its annual Quest for Excellence Event on May 18, 2016, in the Tivoli Building on the Auraria Campus in Denver, Colorado. This event will include recognition of 2015 RMPEx award recipients and presentations on achievements in performance excellence. The RMPEx award recipients include the following:



Peak Level: AlloSource, Centennial, Colorado

Community Hospital, McCook, Nebraska

Donor Alliance, Inc, Denver, Colorado



Foothllls Level: El Paso County School District 49, Colorado



High Plains Level: Fire & Police Pension Association of Colorado, Greenwood Village, Colorado.



A Peak Level award is based on the same criteria found in the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award; recipients of the RMPEx Peak award qualify for applying for this prestigious national recognition. A Foothills awards is based on a reduced set of requirements that demonstrate that the basic operational processes required for performance excellence is in place. High Plains recognition is achieved by an organization that has completed a detailed self-description that will guide their performance improvement activities.



The event will include keynote presentations by Diane Brockmeier, President & CEO of Mid-America Transplant, a 2015 National Malcolm Baldrige Quality Award recipient



John Latham, award-winning author and researcher focused on helping leaders design, build, and transform organizations will deliver the main address. Dr. Latham has extensive experience working in and with a variety of business, non-profit, and government organizations from Asia to Europe in performance excellence. His accomplishments include co-authoring the Baldrige User's Guide, and helping helping senior executives and entrepreneurs design, develop, and deploy business models, leadership models, and management systems and processes. His clients have included Boeing, Kawasaki, British Airways, Motorola, The Ritz-Carlton, TATA Group (India), PRO-TEC Coating Company, Poudre Valley Health System, ASTD, U.S. Navy, Cooperative Studies Program – Veteran's Administration Research and Development, Department of Energy and most recently Virtjoule, Inc. a start-up company in Colorado.



For more information on the event or to register to attend the 2016 RMPEx Quest for Excellence, visit the Event page on the RMPEx website at http://rmpex.org/events.



About RMPEx

Incorporated in 2000 as a 501(c) (3) non-profit corporation, Rocky Mountain Performance Excellence (RMPEx) helps organizations improve performance and achieve results. RMPEx is funded solely by contributions and operational revenues and is one of over 30 similar Baldrige state programs that exist throughout the U.S. The approaches used by RMPEx are based on the Baldrige Framework for Excellence, a proven best-practice program that evaluates organizations in seven areas: leadership; strategy; customers; measurement, analysis and knowledge management; workforce; operations; and results.



For more information, contact Dr. Jim Walker, RMPEx Award Program Director, at 303 893 2739 or drjimw@hotmail.com or consult the RMPEx website at http://www.rmpex.org.