Hook Underwear Delivers the Most Comfortable, Supportive Underwear for Men

Montreal, QC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2018 --Men's underwear comes in a variety of styles, but none of them are known for providing much support for the testicles and shaft. Hook Underwear aims to change that with its new line of boxer briefs, featuring the Sack Pack Pouch. This innovative interior pocket provides comfort and support throughout all-day wear, making this the most comfortable underwear available to men today.



Every aspect of this underwear has been designed with the wearer's comfort in mind. Following a classic boxer brief style, this underwear has a 5-inch inseam, making it easy for the legs of the underwear to stay in place without riding up or pinching. All of the seams are stitched flat to prevent chafing and rubbing. The underwear is made from an ultra-soft, natural bamboo-rayon fabric, which enables it to wick away sweat, minimizing odor and discomfort.



Hook Underwear utilizes a direct-to-consumer business model. This enables it to keep its prices as affordable as possible by cutting out the middlemen that increase the price due to taking their cut of the revenues. By selling the products directly to the customer, Hook Underwear can keep its overhead costs as low as possible, passing the savings along to customers.



Hook Underwear has already completed the design and testing for the underwear, and they are in the process of full-scale production. The company is currently seeking additional funding in order to market its products to the masses. To help achieve this goal, the creators of Hook Underwear have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. The campaign has a funding goal of $7,666, which it must meet by November 13, 2018 in order to receive the funding. At the time of this release, the campaign had already brought in over $4,600 from more than 100 individual backers.



Those who contribute to the campaign will be eligible for discounts on Hook Underwear. Backers can get a single pair for just $19, a $5 discount off the expected selling price. At higher contribution levels, backers can get multiple pairs of underwear at increasing discount levels. Once the campaign is funded, backers will have the opportunity to choose their preferred size and color or pattern. Hook Underwear expects to ship rewards to backers in December 2018, just in time for the holidays.