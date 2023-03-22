Hookoo Reveals the Real Problems Users Are Facing when Using Dating Apps

Chengdu, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2023 --Hookoo is a dating app that helps you find local people and have fun together. On Hookoo, no one will judge you, you can tell other people what you want and try to find it. On this platform, you can find like-minded people. There are thousands of people out there looking for different types of relationships. You will find that it's so simple to find the perfect person to spend some time with on Hookoo



The company is launching a new "Hookoo" dating app, a machine learning-based dating app that matches users with the right people based on their information. A lot of the time, on some other dating apps, people chase the wrong people and get no responses. And, no one really knows what they are looking for. On the new Hookoo app, users can chat and connect with others in a more efficient way. Hookoo founder and CEO Justin Moore said, "Connecting with new people through apps has become commonplace, and we want Hookoo to take advantage of this mode and make it better."



On, Hookoo, you are not just connecting with new people, you are also getting help from the app to find the people that are more likely to respond. Describing the software as "a valuable and trusted way to connect," the CEO said, "the app helps you look for the right people who can become friends and partners. The app hopes to launch a new marketing campaign in the coming months. While the new app is not only designed for young people, Moore said of it, "We wanted to create a new, more effective way to share their passion and creativity with the world."



According to the survey, 13 percent of users on Hookoo will clearly indicate what they want, and most of the other users just swipe aimlessly. It shows that people do not know what they want before using dating apps. And, 22 percent of users said they were not explicitly told what they wanted when they went on a first date with their match. How to solve this problem? The app itself will use the information that users provided to analyze their likes and dislikes. So the system could find the people the user might like. Then, it feeds you the people with high match scores. During the time you are using it, the system will recalculate again and again through your user behavior. Moore said, "This helps us understand the user's personality so we can understand his preferences for people they want." This is good news for those who are interested in using Hookoo and want to know how to find more compatible matches.



Of course, that won't make everyone happy. Moore said, "We will offer a variety of tools, including data-driven tools for interacting with Hookoo users and tools for extracting actionable content from dating data." He said, "We will also continue to improve the app to ensure that the user experience meets our expectations." In this case, you might be happy with what Hookoo provides you, but it's not easy if you don't even try. It's a very foreign experience for a dating app," Moore said. "We want to make sure all users have an idea of what they want and what will work for them." Will the system work for users? We'll wait and see.