Hop on the Golf Cart with American Carts with Kirk Word

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2017 --This week Kirk Word Media is proud to announce our very first Kickstarter campaign for American Carts with Kirk Word. Starting at $10, we're giving everyone the chance to contribute to this groundbreaking reality tv series exploring the little-known but fascinating world of custom golf cart building.



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/2136828708/american-carts-with-kirk-word?ref=user_menu



Get ready for a whole new series pulling the curtains back on the exciting world of custom golf cart building. Join Kirk Word and friends as we explore what it takes to build these one-of-a-kind dream machines, one build at a time. No ride is too crazy, and no build too extreme for American Carts with Kirk Word.



"What started as a hobby for me with the purchase of my first golf cart turned out to be a world that I never even knew existed!" Kirk Word, President of Kirk Word Media exclaimed. "After meeting enthusiasts and local shop owners alike, and realized the passion they had behind making the most insane cart builds you could even imagine, I knew we had to make a show."



And make a show we are. We're tapping into Kickstarter to help us with the marketing and distribution of Season 1. With the production of Season 1 already funded and underway, we simply want to ensure it's success. Available initially on YouTube and Facebook, we plan to use the money raised for social network advertising to raise capital for Season 2. Funding levels include everything from a digital copy of Season 1 to custom golf carts and the chance to be in a future episode of American Carts.



Featuring two golf cart shops in the DFW area: Excessive Carts in Prosper, Texas led by Rob Wallach and DFW Golf Cart Warehouse owned by Steve Guin, both shops have opened the doors to Kirk to dive deep into the process of the build and what it takes to have the best ride in the neighborhood. "Golf carts are exploding in popularity, especially in the suburban and urban areas as people look for easier, more green ways to get around. And as soon as you tell people you can make them however they want? They go insane just trying to have one cooler than the guy next door" Steve Guin of DFW Golf Cart Warehouse explains.



With a Kickstarter goal of $10,000 and a Season One release date of July 15th, 2017, Kirk Word Media is working at full tilt to bring American Carts to a screen near you, with as many producers and contributors as possible to bring this true american hobby into the limelight. We'll see you on the cart!



About Kirk Word Media

Led by entrepreneur Kirk Word, Kirk Word Media is a reality media production company based in Dallas, Texas. Featuring American Carts with Kirk Word, The Hozel Rocket on ESPN 103.3 and several documentaries in the works, Kirk Word Media specializes in unscripted reality programming for today's social and connected world.