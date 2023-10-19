Hope AMC Presents CME®, a Dynamic Therapy Technique for Children with Movement Disorders in Dubai

Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2023 --Hope AMC is a well-known therapeutic clinic helping children of different age groups with various health problems and developmental challenges. Our trained and experienced pediatricians and therapists offer Cuevas Medek Exercises, a therapeutic approach based on Kinetic Stimulation to help children who are dealing with biomechanical challenges overcome their developmental disorders.



CME® therapy program involves over 9000 exercises that focus on various developmental disorders including Gross Motor, Skills Delays, Cerebral Palsy, Down Syndrome, Hypotonia, and Global Developmental Delay. At Hope AMC, our therapists use innovative and effective approaches by combining CME therapy and occupational therapy to provoke automatic motor responses and help children with physical disabilities to achieve sitting, standing, and walking independently along with other early development challenges.



Our CME® physical therapists are certified and highly recommended for their ability to identify your children's development needs and unconditional commitment to helping children overcome their individual difficulties and developmental challenges. Our therapeutic approach helps children to improve gross motor skills, adapt to the natural influence of the force of gravity, improve automatic postural reactions, and enhance body movement to make them able to sit, stand, and walk independently.



"CME® therapy is an effective choice of therapy for your child and we are practicing different approaches aiming to improve the functional ability of the child and to make him independent and improve the functional abilities of any child and to stimulate the brain." said the CME® therapists from Hope AMC in Dubai. He also added, "We teach first and to do a new movement depending on the non-damaged brain cell and the neural plasticity of the same brain. We provoke the maximum functional Improvement of the child through different exercises to experience the child to different sensations and new environmental situations and provoking his natural movements."



If you are interested in learning more about our CME® therapy, contact us and schedule a consultation with our CME® physical therapists and learn everything about the therapy program in detail. Consult with our therapists for the CME® formal assessment and ensure quick recovery of your child's conditions.



About Hope AMC

Hope AMC provides complete medical care and facilities for children and parents. A unique, one-stop destination for family healthcare, Hope AMC brings all the specialist doctors under one roof making it easier for patients to access premium medical services, and caters to all the healthcare needs and rehabilitation facilities for children.