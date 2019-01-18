Hope Dental Brings in a Range of Crowns in Davie and Sunrise, Florida

Plantation, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2019 --A beautiful smile can win million's hearts. Wearing a decayed tooth or crooked smile can only make one look ugly. Having discolored tooth deters many from even smiling. To prevent further damage, dentists often recommend using the crown to cover it up. A dental crown, also known as a dental cap, is primarily used to encircle a tooth. The goal of using such a crown is to restore the tooth to its normal shape, size, and function.



Hope Dental is a premier name when it comes to securing crowns in Davie and Sunrise, Florida. The expert crown dental surgeons use bridges to replace the single or multiple missing teeth. The crowns they use could easily las for a food 10-15 years with proper dental care and regular dental check-ups.



These caps are usually manufactured from porcelain or ceramic matching. Other metals used for making such crowns include gold, metal alloys, and acrylic prosthetics. People are also recommended to use these crowns to restore a tooth after endodontic treatment or root canal therapy.



The dental surgeons use advanced tools and technology to cut off the nerve and blood supply to the tooth so that it is devitalized, then fill the space that previously held nerve and blood to prevent infection with bacteria. Since the therapy considerably weakens the tooth, making it prone to fracture, a dental crown needs to be placed over the tooth to protect the weaker tooth from breaking.



A dental crown can stabilize other dental prosthetics, such as a dental bridge or denture. It provides two anchor points where the bridge can be fixed and held firmly in place. The crown procedure usually requires two appointments. The first appointment will include taking several highly accurate impressions while the second appointment consists of the temporary removal of the crown to allow for the cleaning of the tooth.



For more information on dentures in Davie and Sunrise, Florida, visit http://www.janmdds.com/procedures/restorations/dentures-partial-dentures.



About Hope Dental

Hope Dental brings its 18 years of experience and expertise in dentistry to create healthier smiles. The dentist and team provide care backed by a passion for improving health and helping others.