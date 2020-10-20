Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2020 --To help raise awareness about stomach cancer and the devastating effects it can have on the lives of patients and their families, Hope for Stomach Cancer is hosting an interactive webinar with a cancer survivor and four esteemed physicians who are specialists in this terrible disorder. "Surgical Strategies for Stage IV Stomach Cancer" will explore PIPAC, HIPEC, and IP chemo for late stage cancer patients. It will take place online on November 7, 2020 between 10 am and 11:30 and PST. The event is free, but registration is required at www.HopeWebcast.org.



"This is our inaugural webcast," said Aki Smith, Founder and Executive Director of Hope for Stomach Cancer. "It's part of a series of Hope webcasts that are designed to share treatments for this disease at every stage. By sharing treatment information with both patients and physicians, we hope to improve survivability and comfort."



This event will include some of the nation's most respected surgeons and oncologists:



– Moderator: Dr. Samuel Klempner, Massachusetts General Hospital

– Dr. Andrew M. Blakely, National Cancer Institute

– Dr. Yanghee Woo, City of Hope

– Dr. Brain D. Bagwell, MD Anderson Cancer Center



The event will also feature Lexy Patton, a 27-year-old cancer patient who was only given months to live in February 2020. Lexy's story is a powerful testament to the work that needs to be done for Stage IV stomach cancer patients around the world.



Every November, many organizations like Hope for Stomach Cancer, work to raise awareness of this deadly disease. Each year, 27,600 cases of stomach cancer are diagnosed in the US alone. With an overall survivability rate of just 31 percent (just 5 percent for Stage IV patients), stomach cancer is one of the deadliest. While overall incidents of stomach cancer have dropped in recent decades, incidents in young victims are on the rise for reasons unknown.



This disease disproportionately affects minorities, with African-American men 2.5 times more likely and African-American women 2.2 more likely to die from it than their non-Hispanic white counterparts.



Worldwide, over 700,000 people die annually from stomach cancer making it the third-leading cancer-specific killer.



"Hope for Stomach Cancer is sponsoring this event to help bring patients and doctors more information and more weapons to fight this terrible disease," Smith said. "The Hope Webinar Series will deliver hope to everyone affected by this disease. We work to deliver awareness all year long with November being the time when there is a national awareness drive."



This educational event is being sponsored in part by Bristol-Myers Squibb, Taiho Oncology and Daiichi-Sankyo. Hope for Stomach Cancer is grateful to their sponsors, their guests, and all their volunteers for giving hope to those with stomach cancer worldwide.



Hope for Stomach Cancer is a 501(c)(3) that provides resources to patients, caregivers and loved ones while promoting early detection and prevention to the general and medical communities. Hope creates and facilitates programs that enable those affected by stomach cancer to take actionable steps to live the best possible life through each phase of the disease. Their Vision: Bridge the Gap between Research and Patient Care.



For more information about this topic or for sponsorship opportunities, please contact Aki Smith at 424-239-9943 or email at aki@stocan.org.



To Register: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/3016028845990/WN_OQRFBww_T4--qfBeEWhpQw