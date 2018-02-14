Johnstown, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2018 --Hopeless to Hopeful: A Mom's Guide to Raising Children with Special Needs and Staying Inspired is a blueprint for anyone raising a special needs child looking to live a balanced life. Catherine Todd shares the story of two of her children who struggle with autism, ADHD, and anxiety and the journey through their diagnosis.



Catherine noticed there was a lack of services and support, which empowered children with disabilities as well as their parents. She realized that so much of her journey had been on her own and when looking for people to help, they were hard to find. Her own heart-wrenching struggle faced in raising children with special needs inspired her to help mothers and their children live a life of endless possibilities.



Moms parenting special needs children are faced with the struggle of finding support for themselves and their child. Maneuvering the IEP meetings, teacher communication, and finding support for both mother and child is often a lonely and isolating process. Every mom who has to watch her child struggle to overcome a disability is searching to find a way for them to thrive.



Hopeless to Hopeful reads like a personal story and shows the importance of modeling an inspired and balanced life for your children so they can create the same life for themselves. Children model what they are shown by their parents and moms should not underestimate the power their examples set for their children. In this book you will learn how to model a life of hope and inspiration for your children and family.



"My mission is to advocate, empower, educate and inspire individuals with disabilities and their families." ~ Catherine Todd



Hopeless to Hopeful provides practical strategies that work, from building a tribe of support for you and your child, to letting go of the guilt that comes with a child's diagnosis. Moving from hopeless to hopeful starts with you.



"Catherine helped me find balance in my life so I could be a consistent advocate." ~ Lisa M., client



About Catherine

Catherine is the founder and president of Hopeless to Hopeful Advocacy LLC. She holds an M.A. in education, as well as certification as a Life Purpose coach. Residing in Columbus, Ohio, she actively works with students on IEP's to achieve their educational goals, and provides private coaching to a select number of women on a yearly basis. Catherine also hosts the podcast Hopeless to Hopeful.