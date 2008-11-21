Hopfoot Identifies Exceptional Products Manufactured in the Veneto Region of Italy

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2008 -- Hopfoot, provider of fine Italian interior décor products is delighted to announce that (after participating in the Italy-America Chamber of Commerce West together with the Centro Estero Veneto (Special Agency of the Internationalization) trade mission to Veneto region of Italy), Hopfoot has selected a number of elite manufacturing companies with which to partner in the North American market. These companies demonstrate the quality that embodies Hopfoot’s company ideals and as such qualifies them as select Hopfoot partners to be represented by Hopfoot in exclusive agreements for the North American market.



“Hopfoot’s mission is to offer ultra-high quality products exemplifying the latest European fashion and design to our clients,” said Simon Harrison, Hopfoot’s President and co-owner. “With this in mind, our selection process has led us to manufacturers who share our ideals. After meeting key representatives from these respective firms, we are currently in the process of developing exclusive partnerships for North American markets with the following manufacturers: Ago Washbasins, Dimensione Disegno, Grendene, Ibebi, Isaac Light and Prodital.”



Ago Washbasins, based in the romantic city of Verona, produces beautiful unique handmade washbasins and baths using materials such as copper and nickel. They have recently created and added an exciting line for the fireplace which will be released in the coming month.



Dimensione Disegno (based in the renowned Architectural Sculpture Park in San Dona di Piave) works with artists such as Tobia Scarpa, Riccardo Dalisi, Marco Ferreri, Giulio Gianturco, Jacques Toussaint (amoung others) to create elegant, sophisticated and minimalistic design for fireplace accessories and outdoor furniture and lighting.



Grendene, based in the Palladian city of Vicenza, established in 1968, produces exquisite chairs, simple in design targeting commercial, hospitality and educational applications.



Ibebi in conjunction with Sedsys, based in Fossalta di Portogruaro, has developed concepts and systems which explores the evolution of style to produce unique funky styles, such as bar stools and office furniture, reminiscent of the 60’s and 70’s eras.



Isaac Light, based in the romantic city of Verona, manufactures lighting products, unique in design with its angular and linear style lending an Art Deco flair, reminiscent of the Machine Age styles of the late 1920’s.



Prodital in conjunction with Canova, based in the Palladian city of Vicenza, produces an unusual and highly creative leather walls and tiles. These come in different patterns and can be custom made per clients’ requests.

