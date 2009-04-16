Hopfoot to Launch Their New Zazzeri MITUS (Made in the USA) Collection, by Dean Jones of Authentic Designs, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2009 -- Hopfoot, LLC announced today that they intend to launch their new Zazzeri Deckard Collection, (fine custom made furniture lines, designed in Italy and made in the USA) during the Official May 1st, 2009 Unveiling at 503 N. La Cienega Blvd, Beverly Hills, California. The Zazzeri Deckard Collection, inspired and design by Zazzeri will be expertly hand crafted by Dean Jones, a highly acclaimed California artist and wood worker. Hopfoot will also showcase La Barca (the sleek minimalist arc shaped washbasin in natural travertine) featuring their MII (Made-In-Italy) Collections which will be permanently on display at the showroom.



Inspired by wood working in his youth, Dean Jones has studied and practiced the art of fine carpentry for over 25 years. In 1999 he opened Authentic Designs Inc. a high-end custom home remodeling company specializing in handcrafted cabinetry, interior architecture and accents. His approach to quality, design and function is reflected by each unique and beautiful creation. His works are displayed in fine homes and upscale neighborhoods including Pasadena, La Jolla and Rancho Santa Fe.



“Our sensitivity to design and aesthetics coupled with a streamlined manufacturing style perfectly complements Hopfoot’s fine Italian décor offerings. Lending the design space a unique flare accented with clean elegant lines, we are able to offer truly unique solutions so coveted by our clients, given the market trend towards simple contemporary style.” Dean Jones, Owner of Authentic Designs, Inc., said. “We are excited in this new partnership with Hopfoot and the similarity of our respective outlooks on design and excellence” he also added.



“What intrigues me with Authentic Designs is the common vision and the philosophy in the approach to design, shared between our organizations. As both an artist and business leader in his own right, Dean’s brilliance, uncompromising dedication to product quality and workmanship, is reflected in the fine products he creates. Furthermore Dean’s creativity and open minded management style, perfectly complements Hopfoots’ management style. Because of this, we at Hopfoot are very pleased to work in partnership with Authentic Designs, Inc.; a relationship strengthened by a shared vision, fitting hand-in-glove with our mission to “…refine the spaces in which we live!” and pursue excellence in design.” Simon Harrison-Zazzeri, Hopfoots’ Managing Director said.



Come and take a closer look to experience beauty, design by joining Hopfoot during the introducution of the Zazzeri Collection on La Cienega Blvd this May 1st.



About Authentic Designs, Inc:

Authentic Designs, Inc. is a multi-dimensional cabinetry firm specializing in custom design and installation of kitchen, bath, home theater, glass doors and other projects for home and office. With more than 25 years experience serving clients throughout California, the ADI team of on-site cabinetmakers and installers, work with clients and the trade from concept to completion without leaving the ADI umbrella of craftsmanship.



About Hopfoot:

Hopfoot provides fine Italian interior decor products to the North American market. An Italian company, Hopfoot was originally established as a proprietorship in 2000 and legally registered as a Limited Liability Company in the state of California in 2004.

