Hopfoot’s Vasca to Be Featured in the Custom Home Magazine’s March Issue

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2009 -- Hopfoot, provider of fine Italian interior décor products, will be featured in the “Custom Home”, March, 2009 issue for their Vasca bathtub (part of their Virtu product line). These lines are from our Boxart Collection, showcased at Hopfoot’s partner booth during the Cersaie trade show in Bologna, Italy in 2008.



Simon Zazzeri, Managing Director of Hopfoot, said, “We’re very pleased to learn that Custom Home, one of the finer construction and real estate industry trade publications, has decided to select our products to be featured in their editorial. This is a wonderful development for Hopfoot, as it provides the design community a vista into the exquisite and unique selection of Italian interior décor products available from our firm.”



Custom Home is a nationally-syndicated magazine, devoted to the needs of the professional custom home builder and interests of those who are actively involved in the process of planning or building their next custom home or undertaking a major renovation project. Custom Home is part of the Hanley Wood network of construction industry magazine.



About Hopfoot:

Hopfoot provides fine Italian interior decor products to the North American market. An Italian company, Hopfoot was originally established as a proprietorship in 2000 and legally registered as a Limited Liability Company in the state of California in 2004.

